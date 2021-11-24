In the deadliest migrant boat tragedy between France and the United Kingdom, 27 people perish.

At least 27 migrants died when their boat drowned off the coast of Calais on Wednesday, the biggest accident since the Channel became a key migrant route, according to French authorities.

After a fisherman raised the alert, patrol vessels discovered dead and people unconscious in the sea, according to the French interior ministry.

After setting out from Dunkirk, east of Calais, aboard a boat with about 50 passengers on board, French police claimed 27 people had perished.

According to local police, the search involved three aircraft and three boats. Prosecutors in France have launched a manslaughter investigation.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, convened a crisis meeting on the other side of the Channel.

“The loss of life at sea has startled, outraged, and greatly grieved me,” he stated.

“Many individuals” have died in the incident, according to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who is on his way to the area. “The criminal nature of the smugglers who organize these crossings cannot be denounced enough,” he added.

“The Channel accident is a tragedy,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Twitter.

“My thoughts are with the numerous people who have gone missing or have been harmed as a result of criminal smugglers taking advantage of their sorrow and misery.”

The accident, which is the largest single loss of life since at least 2018, when migrant boats began crossing the Channel in large numbers, comes as tensions between London and Paris rise over the huge number of people crossing.

Britain has asked France to take stricter measures to prevent migrants from making the journey.

The Channel, according to Pierre Roques, coordinator of the Auberge des Migrants NGO in Calais, risks becoming as dangerous for migrants as the Mediterranean, which has seen a significantly higher toll of migrants crossing in recent years.

“People are dying in the Channel, and it’s turning into a cemetery.” People will continue to cross due to England’s proximity.” According to French police, 31,500 people have attempted to flee to the United Kingdom since the beginning of the year, with 7,800 people rescued at sea, a figure that has doubled since August.

After a series of accidents this year, seven persons have been confirmed dead or are still missing, presumed drowned.

In the United Kingdom, Johnson’s government is under great pressure, especially from inside his own party, to restrict the number of people crossing the border.

The sinking, according to Natalie Elphicke, a Conservative MP for the British Channel port of Dover, was “an awful catastrophe” that underlined the need to stop crossings at the source.

