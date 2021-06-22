In the cyberbullying case of a girl who harshly criticized Islam, 13 youths face charges.

Thirteen young people from different parts of France are facing accusations that could result in prison time and penalties in a case involving thousands of threats against a teenager who expressed scathing criticism of Islam online.

The two-day trial, which will conclude on Tuesday, is the first of its sort since France established a new court to prosecute online offenses in January in an effort to punish and deter cyberbullying. Online harassment, online death threats, and online rape threats are among the counts in the trial.

Mila, a teen known only by her first name, has received death threats after posting videos on Instagram and TikTok denouncing Islam. She began sharing the videos when she was 16 years old and is now 18 years old. “I don’t like any religion, not just Islam,” she stated, describing herself as an atheist.

The case has also generated uneasy considerations about freedom of expression, religious criticism, and respect for France’s millions of Muslims. Most importantly, it’s been a trial about the online world’s power, and prosecutors hope it will serve as a wake-up message to people who take it for granted.

One of the accused aspires to work as a cop. Another claims he was only trying to gain more followers by making people laugh. Some denied guilt, while others expressed regret. The majority admitted to tweeting or posting without thinking.

Mila testified in court that she feels “condemned to death.”

“I do not see my future,” she said.

Her lawyer, Richard Malka, said Mila has received some 100,000 threatening messages, including death threats, rape threats, misogynist messages and hateful messages about her homosexuality.

Mila had to quit her high school, then another. She is now monitored daily by the police for her safety.

“It’s been a cataclysm, it feels like the sky is falling on our heads…

a confrontation with pure hatred,” her mother told the court.

Mila’s online enemies don’t fit a single profile. Among the thousands of threats, authorities tracked down 13 suspects who are on trial this week. All are being identified publicly only by their first names, according to French practice.

The trial focused on comments in response to a TikTok video by Mila in November criticizing Islam. A defendant named. This is a brief summary.