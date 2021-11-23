In the Covid vaccine campaign, the Dutch ‘Bible Belt’ is being targeted.

Wilco Bloed, a family doctor in the small Dutch fishing community of Urk, is attempting to persuade coronavirus vaccine skeptics who feel that God is on their side.

Only around a third of persons in this conservative Protestant “Bible Belt” neighborhood had been stabbed, far fewer than anywhere else in the Netherlands.

With Covid-19 cases on the rise across the country, Urk doctors have launched their own immunization drive to reach out and persuade individuals to obtain the vaccine.

“We launched the effort because Urk has the lowest vaccination rate in the Netherlands, at around 30%, and the contaminations were rapidly rising,” Bloed told AFP.

“As a result, as family physicians, we have decided to provide immunizations in our offices (rather than at vaccination centers).”

He noted that it will “provide an opportunity to have a talk (with a trusted person) and remove barriers, as well as increase the immunization rate.”

Since the program began in early November, rates have grown to 35%, although this is still significantly below the national adult immunization rate of 84.7 percent.

“Vaccination aversion was fairly widespread… it’s true that people in Urk can be extremely resistant,” said the doctor, who has lived in the region for 15 years.

The Netherlands’ worst protests in decades erupted in January over a coronavirus curfew, with Urk serving as “ground zero.”

Since then, there have been scuffles with media outside churches that held services during the lockdown, as well as a minor breakout of disturbance on Saturday night when the country was seized by fresh rioting.

The village, with its picture-perfect port and fishermen’s cottages, was an island until a land reclamation operation connected it to the Dutch mainland 70 years ago, and it retains its solitary mindset.

“If the rest of the Netherlands does one thing, Urk does the opposite,” Jacob, a 21-year-old Urker fishing on the harbour with a friend who did not want to be identified, said.

The conservative Calvinist convictions of the so-called Bible Belt, which runs through the center of the Netherlands, have been preserved in Urk above all.

With a measles outbreak in Urk two years ago, the church’s vaccination views have long been a crucial role in poor acceptance rates for all kinds of vaccines.

Some people believe that vaccinations interfere with God's will, however the subject is complicated, according to Reverend Alwin Uitslag of the Christian Reformed Eben-Haezerkerk church in.