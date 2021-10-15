In the conflict with rebels, the president of C.Africa declares a ceasefire.

On Friday, President Faustin-Archange Touadera declared a “unilateral ceasefire” in the Central African Republic’s fight with rebel factions.

Touadera told national radio, “I have come to announce to you this evening the end of military operations and all armed actions across the land from tonight… at midnight.”

After eight years of war, he stated, “this immediate, unilateral ceasefire is a demonstration… of my steadfast commitment to pursue the route of negotiation.”

The CAR is the world’s second least-developed country, according to the UN, and its cause has only been hampered by the onset of civil war in 2013.

The intensity of the conflict has decreased over the last three years, but terror groups continue to control large swaths of the nation and elude the government’ grip.

The Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), an alliance of armed organizations that controlled almost two-thirds of the country, launched a massive offensive in December.

The attack was intended to depose Touadera and prevent him from running for re-election later that month.

Touadera claimed to seek national reconciliation after his re-election, while simultaneously enlisting Russian and Rwandan paramilitaries to help his faltering army.

The armed forces have been able to retake control of a number of previously rebel-held cities and push the militants back into the woodlands and jungle thanks to foreign aid.

Despite the UN MINUSCA force’s 12,000-strong presence in the country since 2014, rebels have carried out several strikes in recent weeks, albeit far outside the capital Bangui.

“With the help of Russian and Rwandan partners, Central African armed forces have been able to repel CPC assaults and recapture much of the country’s territory,” Touadera stated.

The UN accused several paramilitaries, as well as Central African soldiers, of committing probable war crimes in August.

The ceasefire, according to Touadera, is aimed at calming tensions and laying the framework for a “republican conversation.”

He said a planning group had been entrusted with putting the process in motion on Friday, but he didn’t offer a deadline.

“The top CPC leaders… have signed a pledge to end all armed action across the country, to reject plotting, and to condemn any action aimed at destabilizing the republic’s institutions,” Touadera stated.

Two of the country’s most powerful rebel factions, however, declined to participate.

Non-signatories included Nourredine Adam, the leader of the Rebirth of the Central African Republic (FPRC), and Ali Darassa, the president of the Union for Peace (UPC).

Last April, the UPC withdrew from the CPC coalition.

Neither of their organizations. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.