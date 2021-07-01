In the coastal cities of Shanghai and Jiaxing, the Communist Party of China (CPC) held its first National Congress in 1921. Its founders, including Mao Zedong, were heavily influenced by Russia’s 1917 October Revolution.

The party arose during a period of anarchy in the country, which was governed by the Republic of China’s newly constituted government. In the Xinhai Revolution of 1911, Sun Yat-sen of the Republic of China helped to put an end to 2,000 years of imperial rule.

The CPC and the ruling Chinese Nationalist Party of the Republic of China teamed up twice to defeat mutual foes, the first domestic and the second foreign. They even put a halt to the Chinese Civil War in order to do so. However, once Japan surrendered at the conclusion of WWII, Mao’s communists declared victory, founding the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 1949, and pushing the defeated ROC government to Taiwan, where it still exists today.

Mao, who became CPC chairman on March 20, 1943, remained in power for more than three decades. In China, he is revered as the country’s founding father and the founder of Maoism, while historians in the West recount the tens of millions of Chinese who died as a result of his revolutionary campaigns.

His Great Leap Forward, China’s second five-year plan, prioritized state grain and steel production, but poorly implemented programs resulted in the world’s greatest famine. According to estimates, between 15 and 55 million people died of famine between 1958 and 1962.

Then there was Mao Zedong’s famed Cultural Revolution, which began in 1966 and ended a decade later with his death. As Mao called for the purging of the “Four Olds”—culture, habits, ideas, and customs—revolutionary China’s youth, known as the Red Guards, purged millions of politicians, teachers, friends, and even their own parents.

President Richard Nixon’s visit to Beijing in 1972 boosted China’s worldwide standing, kicking off a phase of rapprochement that would culminate to the establishing of diplomatic connections between the People’s Republic and the United States in 1979.

In 1978, Deng Xiaoping, Mao’s chosen successor, seized leadership of the Chinese Communist Party. China went from being a closed economy to a partially open one as a result of his reforms.

Deng sanctioned the attack on student-led democracy as one of his final acts as supreme leader.