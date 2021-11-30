In the Central African Republic, 32 people were killed in rebel attacks.

At least 30 civilians and two troops were killed in rebel raids in the Central African Republic’s northwest over the weekend, according to local officials.

On Sunday, simultaneous strikes targeted the communities of Kaita and Bayengou, around 500 kilometers (300 miles) north of the capital Bangui, near the Cameroon border, according to regional administrator Esaie Gbanin, whose death toll was corroborated by a humanitarian source.

Many people have fled to Cameroon, according to Gbanin.

After a coup in 2013, the Central African Republic, the world’s second least developed country according to UN rankings, was thrown into a deadly civil conflict.

Over the last three years, the fighting has subsided, but significant swaths of land remain outside the jurisdiction of the central government.

Gbanin blamed sections of the 3R (Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation) rebels for the attacks on Sunday. The 3R, which is primarily made up of Fulani ethnic fighters, is one of the country’s most formidable armed groups.

They joined the rebel coalition that aimed to remove President Faustin Archange Touadera and prevent his re-election at the end of December 2020.

Touadera won, and government forces have since retaken the cities and parts of the nation that the rebels had controlled, thanks largely to Rwandan soldiers and the presence of hundreds of Russian mercenaries fighting with them.

The presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group, according to the European Commission, could force the EU to terminate its military training mission in the Central African Republic.