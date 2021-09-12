In the case of Prince Andrew, the judge will hold a pre-trial conference, and the lawyers’ question papers will be properly served.

A pretrial meeting in the civil action brought by the woman who claims Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 years old will be held in federal court in New York on Monday.

Andrew’s lawyer, Blackfords, has questioned whether the documents were properly served.

The documents were provided to a Metropolitan police officer at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 27 at Prince Andrew’s home in Windsor Great Park, west of London, according to the legal team for Prince Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

“Attorneys at Blackfords, whom he appears to have instructed to evade and challenge service, have indicated that Prince Andrew himself has already received notice of this case and is analyzing his odds of success,” according to court records from Guiffre’s lawyer, David Boies.

“And even if Blackfords hadn’t confirmed it, any other conclusion would be improbable – credible news outlets all over the world covered the plaintiff’s complaint filing, and hundreds, if not thousands, of pieces on the case have been published.”

The pretrial meeting will be held by Judge Lewis Kaplan of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, who will evaluate whether Prince Andrew was properly served with the documents.

Giuffre, 38, is one of the most notable accusers of convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. She sued Prince Andrew in August, alleging that he had raped and sexually assaulted her and that she was “forced to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will.”

Giuffre claimed that Epstein and the alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell had repeatedly offered her to Andrew for sex.

The accusations have been refuted by Prince Andrew, who claims he has “no recall” of meeting Giuffre.

In November 2019, Prince Andrew revealed his acquaintance with Epstein, an American financier who committed suicide in jail in August 2019 while awaiting prosecution on sex trafficking allegations.