In the Canary Islands, a volcano erupts, sending lava crashing down on villages.

On the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Sunday. Earthquakes shook the island all weekend, leading officials to believe an eruption was on the way.

On Sunday, the strongest earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2.

At 3:23 p.m. local time, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute tweeted about the eruption. The explosion occurred on the volcano’s western side, known as “Cabeza de Vaca.”

At 20:00 p.m., our colleague José Barrancos recorded a video.

The last eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano occurred in 1971.

The volcano ejected lava rivers that smashed into two communities in the Cumbre Vieja national park. Four settlements, including El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane, were told to evacuate two hours into the eruption.

Authorities were able to evacuate some people and agricultural animals nearby before the eruption began at 3:15 p.m., according to the island’s government.

The eruption occurred after more than 25,000 tremors were reported in the area of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the previous nine days, according to a Facebook post by The Volcanology Institute.

The phenomenon was dubbed a “earthquake swarm.”

The explosion has wreaked havoc on neighbouring civilizations. The administration of La Palama has issued a warning to residents to stay away from the lava.

“In order to prevent unnecessary dangers, we urge people to exercise extreme caution and stay away from the eruption area,” the local administration tweeted on Sunday.

“Similarly, it is critical to keep highways free so that our land operatives may use them.”

Early field readings show lava temperatures of 1075°C during the #LaPalmaeruption

The INVOLCAN team captures thermal photos of the Cumbre Vieja volcano's eruption

