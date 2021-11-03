In the bellwether state of Virginia, the Republican Party wins a close election.

In a campaign considered as an early verdict on President Joe Biden’s first year in office, the Republican candidate pulled off a shocking upset to win the governor’s house in the US state of Virginia on Wednesday, according to US television networks.

With more than 95 percent of the vote counted, newcomer Glenn Youngkin was 2.7 points ahead of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the neck-and-neck race soon after midnight, causing NBC, CNN, and ABC to call the election for the Republican.

The race, which was previously thought to be a comfortable Democratic victory but became a toss-up in the last days of the campaign, was a foreshadowing of the parties’ prospects in next year’s midterm elections.

Biden’s defeat of a former popular Democratic governor by a multi-millionaire from private equity will be perceived as a disaster heading into the crucial 2022 elections that will determine who controls Congress.

“Okay, Virginia, we’ve won the game! What a blast!” After dancing onstage to Norman Greenbaum’s 1969 song “Spirit in the Sky,” Youngkin, who put at least $20 million of his own money into the race, told ecstatic spectators. His triumph has been dubbed a “victory” by some “”Together, we will transform the course of this commonwealth,” he said to the gathering. And, friends, we’re going to begin the shift right away.” The election, which had been a toss-up for weeks, reverberated across the country as a proxy war between Biden and former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Youngkin early on.

Youngkin’s campaign will likely serve as a model for Republicans around the country as they consider how to capitalize on Trump’s support while avoiding being contaminated by his toxic brand among moderates in the next midterm elections.

The Democratic Party had anticipated that the election would be a referendum on Trump, but he had nothing to do with the campaign and was never going to be the rallying foe they had hoped for.

Youngkin accepted Trump’s endorsement early in the campaign and avoided attacking the twice-impeached former president.

However, he avoided appearing close to the Republican leader, who is unpopular with independents in parts of Virginia, and presenting himself as a Trump disciple.

The loss of McAuliffe will almost definitely frighten moderates on Capitol Hill, driving some away from supporting Biden’s delayed $3 trillion economic plan.

The Democrats’ persistent delays in passing promised social welfare and infrastructure programs are reminiscent of 2009-10. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.