In the Baltic Sea, a Russian nuclear submarine breaks down and drifts towards a Danish island.

On July 30, Russia’s Oscar-II nuclear guided-missile submarine, the Orel, broke down in Danish waters and drifted towards the island of Sejer.

The submarine sank in the Baltic Sea near Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, due to an undisclosed fault with its propulsion system. Before resuming operations, the Russian Navy prepared to tow the submarine, according to The Barents Observer.

Orel was on his way to the Kola Peninsula with the Russian Navy’s ‘Altay’ and anti-submarine missile destroyer’Vice-Admiral Kulakov’ when it broke down.

The incident was described as “dramatic and exciting” by the crew of the Danish patrol vessel “HDMS Diana” on Facebook. The crew of the ‘Orel’ was spotted on the front deck wearing life preservers, according to the report.

Because there is no way in or out of the Baltic Sea that does not pass via Danish or Swedish territorial seas, Danish ships frequently escort foreign warships as they transit through its territorial waters. When the incident occurred, HDMS Diana was escorting ‘Orel.’

Altay got closer to the submarine, according to the Diana crew, and ropes were prepared for towing the submarine. “OREL resumed operations, however, and the entire rigged towing concept was re-rigged,” the report stated.

“HDMS Diana offered assistance, but it was respectfully but predictably declined,” it continued. The Danish ship also tried to communicate with the stranded submarine through radio, but the Vice-Admiral Kulakov’s crew responded instead.

“From Diana, we constantly monitored the situation on the submarine, and when we saw all the people on the submarine deck, our thoughts quickly turned to the film ‘The Hunt for the Red October,’” the post stated, adding that it was “exciting” to watch it up close.

The Russian ships then headed north to Skagerak, the Danish-Norwegian border waters. The submarine resumed its journey on the surface before diving again, according to The Drive.

The Russian Navy has yet to explain why the submarine’s propulsion failed. Major Elisabeth Eikeland, a spokesperson for Norway Joint Headquarters, told The Barents Observer, “It is always concerning when a warship of this type has problems with propulsion.”

The Oscar-II nuclear guided-missile submarine is equipped with cruise missiles and torpedoes and is powered by two nuclear reactors. The Oscar-II class submarine 'Kursk' was involved in a horrific catastrophe two decades ago when an explosion in the torpedo compartment blasted off the front portion.