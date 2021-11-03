In the Australia Subs row, France calls the leaked Macron text a “new low.”

According to France’s ambassador to Canberra, the controversy between Australia and France over the breakdown of a submarine agreement reached a “unprecedented new low” when a text message from the French president to Australia’s leader was leaked.

Emmanuel Macron sent the letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison two days before Australia revealed that it had terminated a ten-year, multibillion-dollar submarine contract with France.

Paris reacted angrily, and Macron added fuel to the fire by accusing Morrison of lying to him over the weekend, an allegation the Australian has dismissed.

Jean-Pierre Thebault, the French ambassador to Australia, claimed the release of the private communication was a “unprecedented new low” in a heated address on Wednesday.

“You don’t act like this in private meetings with allies’ leaders. But perhaps it’s just confirmation that we were never considered as allies in the first place “He addressed the National Press Club of Australia.

“This also sends a very alarming signal to all heads of state: fear, there will be leaks in Australia.

“And anything you say to your partners in confidence will one day be exploited and weaponized against you.”

“Should I expect good or bad news for our combined submarine ambitions?” Macron asked Morrison in the message.

According to reports, Morrison’s office may have orchestrated the leak in retaliation for the “lying” claim.

In mid-September, Australia declared that it was ditching French diesel submarines in favor of nuclear-powered submarines as part of the AUKUS defense partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States.

The agreement is widely regarded as an attempt to curb China’s growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Canberra’s claim that unhappiness with French conventional submarines had been communicated was “fiction,” according to Thebault, who added that Paris could not be expected to understand “ambiguous attitudes.”

He cited a joint communique from August that emphasized the importance of the sub deal just two weeks before it was pulled up, adding that “the deception was intentional.”

Thebault, who was briefly summoned to Paris as a result of the argument, said it was now “up to Australia” to find methods to mend the strained ties.

“We will not be swayed by promises of love. Love is a wonderful thing. However, proof of love is far superior “he stated

Morrison attempted to put the situation behind him by telling Australian media in Dubai that it was now time to “move on.”

He stated, "I don't believe there is any additional profit for anyone in going down this route." "There were claims made, and