In the Assange extradition case, a UK judge supports the US appeal.

After arguing that the previous ruling was based on a witness who misled the court, a British judge on Wednesday granted the US government additional reasons to appeal a rejection to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

In January, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied Washington’s plea for Assange to stand trial in the United States on spying accusations, concluding that he was in grave danger of committing suicide.

The US government is appealing the ruling, and lawyer Clair Dobbin, who represents Assange, said the judge “didn’t grasp the weight” of expert evidence concluding Assange was not a suicide risk.

Instead, Dobbin told the High Court in London, the judge relied on testimony submitted by Assange’s psychiatric specialist Michael Kopelman.

She claimed Kopelman agreed to deceiving the court by “concealing” the fact that his client had fathered children while incarcerated at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

During a preliminary appeal hearing, Dobbin told judges Timothy Holroyde and Judith Farbey, “She really needed to probe why he was willing to mislead her.”

“Experts are not permitted to deceive the public for whatever reason.”

The United States’ arguments, Holroyde ruled, provided them two further grounds for appeal, bringing the total to five.

The complete hearing in the case, which is considered as a cause celebre for press freedom by Assange’s supporters, will take place on October 27 and 28, he said.

Until then, Assange was remanded in jail.

Judge Baraitser initially predicted that Assange’s mental health would deteriorate in the face of the “severe conditions” he would encounter in the US prison system, prompting him to “commit suicide.”

Assange, who is presently detained at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison, is wanted in the United States on 18 charges stemming from WikiLeaks’ 2010 publication of 500,000 classified files outlining military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The 50-year-old Australian, who wore long white hair and wore an unbuttoned white shirt with an undone tie wrapped around his neck, watched the proceedings from behind bars via video link.

After the verdict, Stella Moris, Assange’s fiancee and mother of his two young children, wept, claiming he had experienced “continuous threats to his life for the previous ten years.”

“These aren’t simply pieces of legislation; they’re our life. She told reporters, “We have the right to exist, we have the right to live, and we have the right to have this nightmare end once and for all.”

