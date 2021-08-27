In the aftermath of the Kabul bombings, Biden postpones his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Joe Biden’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was postponed a day on Thursday as the US president cleared his schedule to deal with the Kabul bombings.

The White House announced that the president’s bilateral meeting had been postponed for tomorrow. The two leaders were scheduled to meet on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT).

After his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu’s tumultuous and polarizing 12 years in office, Bennett aims to rekindle ties with the Democratic administration.

However, even before the blasts that ripped through Kabul, killing at least 12 US troops, the crisis in Afghanistan hung large over their discussion.

In a statement released Thursday, Bennett expressed his sympathies, adding, “On behalf of the people of Israel, I share our tremendous regret over the loss of American lives in Kabul.” In these trying times, Israel stands by the United States, just as America has always stood by us.”

Bennett, 49, is on his first state visit since becoming the leader of an ideologically fractured coalition in June, in which his hawkish party retains only a few seats. He promised Israel a “new spirit of cooperation.”

Bennett had intended to suggest that Israel was concerned about a probable US troop departure from Iraq and Syria because of future instability, according to a senior Israeli official.

The request gained traction in the aftermath of the devastating Kabul bombings, which occurred as the US withdrew from Afghanistan.

Bennett’s staff, on the other hand, stated that he would not be commenting on the happenings in the area.

Another member of his delegation added, “We didn’t come here to comment; we came here to encourage.” “I believe the Americans value that greatly.”

Instead, Bennett planned to focus his visit on Iran, telling US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he wanted to discuss “how do we fight off and constrain Iran’s quest of regional dominance and its race to a nuclear weapon.”

Biden’s attempt to overturn Trump’s withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal that reduced sanctions in exchange for limits on Iran’s nuclear development is passionately opposed by Israel.

Iran has backed out of major obligations, particularly on uranium enrichment, since Trump’s announcement.

The Iran deal was not specifically addressed by US officials on Wednesday.

Blinken, on the other hand, assured Bennett that the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security is “unshakeable,” and that the two countries share “grave worries” about Iran’s nuclear program.

Bennett and Biden have opposing viewpoints on important Palestinian issues. Bennett has stated that he will not stop settlement construction and opposes creation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.