In the aftermath of the Fed’s taper, US tech stocks hit new highs.

On Thursday, global stock markets mainly gained, with US tech stocks reaching fresh highs a day after the Federal Reserve announced it would begin “tapering” its financial assistance program.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England chose to leave its powder dry on potential policy actions for the time being, confusing many market participants who had gambled on an interest rate hike and pushing the pound lower against the dollar.

It maintained its bond-buying stimulus program and set benchmark borrowing prices at the present low of 0.1 percent.

According to Berenberg analyst Kallum Pickering, the decision “may come as a surprise to some in markets.”

However, he stated that it was “the right decision.” “By putting rates on hold, the Bank of England will compel markets to reassess the anticipated rate path in the coming years.” Following the announcement, stock prices in London rose.

The Bank of England’s action contrasted with the US Federal Reserve’s announcement on Wednesday that it will begin cutting the monthly pace of quantitative easing stimulus purchases by $10 billion (8.7 billion euros) for Treasury bonds and $5 billion for mortgage-backed securities.

On Thursday, this news fueled another another record run on Wall Street, as well as strong gains in Asia and Europe. For the third day in a row, Frankfurt closed above 16,000 points, and Paris achieved a record close.

However, in lunchtime trade on Thursday, Wall Street was uneven, with the Dow down 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq, on the other hand, climbed 0.6 percent to set a new intraday high.

The money pumped into the markets by the Fed’s stimulus program has benefited US tech companies significantly.

The Fed’s statement that it is not in a haste to raise interest rates, as well as the cautious reduction of stimulus money, helped to strengthen sentiment.

The statement put an end to months of speculation about the Fed’s plans for the bond-buying program, as well as traders’ concerns that officials were waiting too long to respond to skyrocketing inflation.

After central banks in Canada and South Korea, the Fed is the latest monetary authority to begin pulling down the policies put in place at the start of the epidemic, which were critical to the global recovery and an 18-month equities run to multi-year or record highs.

At the same time, global consumer prices have risen as a result of supply bottlenecks and shortages, leading criticism that the Fed and other central banks have become unduly complacent about inflation threats.

