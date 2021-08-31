In the Afghan exit, Biden declares an end to the “forever wars.”

President Joe Biden defended his “smart” decision to withdraw from Afghanistan on Tuesday, telling Americans that he refuses to send another generation to die in a “forever war.”

Biden said in a speech to the nation that the traumatic departure from Afghanistan, which ended Monday after 20 years of combat against the Taliban, was “a wise decision and the finest option for America.”

Biden claimed he did what should have been done years ago after coming under fire from Republican opponents over the chaotic nature of the rush to the exits in Afghanistan.

He stated, “I was not going to extend this eternal war and I was not going to extend a forever exit.”

He described the evacuation as a “amazing success.”

Biden slammed the lectern in the White House’s elegant State Dining Room as he described the war’s staggering costs – more than 2,400 US military deaths and up to $2.3 trillion spent – that ended with the Taliban terrorists regaining power.

He stated, “I accept responsibility for the decision.”

“I promised the American people that I would bring this conflict to an end. I followed through on that promise today. He stated, “It was time to be honest.”

“I refused to send another generation of America’s sons and girls to fight a war after 20 years in Afghanistan.”

Following two weeks of evacuation flights, which were marred by a suicide attack that killed 13 US service members and dozens of Afghans, Biden is facing a barrage of criticism that might harm his home standing.

One of Biden’s campaign promises when he ran for president was to pull out of the final major post-9/11 conflict. The concept was hugely popular.

However, the US departure, which culminated in a solitary jet taking off from Kabul at midnight with the final troops and diplomats, drove home to many that the so-called “drawdown” or “retrograde” amounted to shattering loss.

Republicans, lead by Biden’s bitter predecessor Donald Trump, portray the withdrawal as a humiliating failure, one that surpasses even the 1975 evacuation of Saigon, and a signal to the rest of the world that the US has given up.

The Republican Party in the House of Representatives tweeted, “President Biden just stated his disastrous pullout from Afghanistan was a “amazing success.”

“A total of thirteen service men were slain in the line of duty. THOUSANDS of Americans were left homeless. The Taliban now has control of billions of dollars worth of US military hardware.”

In his speech, Biden emphasized that the remaining Americans in Afghanistan