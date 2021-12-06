In the Afghan capital, a mobile library reopens, delighting children.

On Sunday, a mobile library bus chugged to a Kabul orphanage and opened its doors for the first time since the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan, eliciting glowing smiles from the youngsters.

“I’m in a great mood right now. I’m re-reading the novels I adore ““My favorite book is a counting aid about a cat that gets more pieces of cheese the higher it can count,” says 11-year-old Arezo Azizi, whose favorite tome is a counting aid about a cat who gets more pieces of cheese the higher it can count.

She says, seated on a converted public bus and her voice rising above the enthusiastic buzz of her peers, that the library “didn’t come for three months, until now.”

The mobile library is one of five buses rented by Charmaghz, a local organization founded by Freshta Karim, an Oxford University graduate from Afghanistan.

Hundreds of youngsters have used the mobile libraries on a daily basis as they crisscrossed Kabul in recent years, as many schools lack their own library.

However, after the government was taken over by the Taliban in mid-August, “we lost practically all of our sponsors,” says Ahmad Fahim Barakati, deputy chairman of the non-profit project.

Several weeks ago, the Taliban’s education ministry gave permission for the mobile library to reopen. But, as Barakati stated, an agreement with the transport ministry, which owns the buses, was only made a few days ago.

Ramzia Abdi Khail, 22, a librarian, is plainly pleased that the performance is back on the road, as are the youngsters.

“It’s a wonderful sensation. The schools are currently closed as well “she observes

The Taliban’s return to power has had a particularly negative impact on females’ education, as millions of girls across the country have been denied access to secondary education in public schools.

“We have street kids, and I love serving them because they don’t have the opportunity to go to school, and this is a way for me to help them,” Khail continues.

“We have Islamic literature, English and Dari storybooks, painting books, and other game books,” says the librarian.

Charmaghz currently has enough cash to keep the mobile libraries on the road for about a month, according to Barakati.

“We’re raising finances through online platforms and around the world,” he says, “and I’m hoping we’ll have enough sponsors and donors” to keep going after that.