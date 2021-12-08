In the 2018 slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi man was arrested in Paris.

In the 2018 assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian man was arrested in Paris, France.

According to French authorities, Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi was apprehended while attempting to board an aircraft from Paris to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Al-Otaibi, a former member of the Saudi Royal Guard, is accused of being a member of a secret killing squad tasked with silencing Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s critics.

Khashoggi, a Saudi-born columnist, penned multiple articles critical of bin Salman’s regime for the Washington Post.

Khashoggi was last seen in Istanbul, Turkey, inside the Saudi consulate in October 2018. He was purportedly ambushed as he entered the building and quietly assassinated by a group of assassins, although his body has never been discovered.

Despite this, Saudi Arabia’s leadership asserted that it had nothing to do with Khashoggi’s death.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.