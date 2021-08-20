In Texas, an anti-vax mother’s dying wish is for her children to be vaccinated.

After losing her husband to the virus and catching it herself, a Texas mother of four declined the Covid-19 vaccine, but her last desire was clear: get her children immunized.

Lydia Rodriguez, 42, a piano instructor in La Marque, died on Monday, two weeks after her husband, Lawrence Rodriguez, 49, died of the illness.

Dottie Jones, Rodriguez’ cousin, informed local news station ABC13 that the pair did not believe in immunizations. It was too late when Rodriguez changed her mind.

“One of the last things she told her sister before she was intubated was, ‘Please make sure my children get vaccinated,’” Jones recalled. “If she had been vaccinated, she would be there for her kids right now.”

As the Delta variety spread rapidly across the country, the couple was among tens of millions of Americans who had yet to take a single dosage of the Covid vaccine.

Only 59.6% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated against the virus, owing to political opposition in areas like Texas to the government’s huge immunization drive.

As the number of cases rises, US regulators approved a third Covid shot for all adults in the country this week. In late September, the booster will be available.

Jones, a nurse, said she tried unsuccessfully to persuade Rodriguez to be inoculated.

She stated, “It just crushes my heart that people believe the disinformation that’s out there.” “People are dying as a result of disinformation, and we need to spread the truth.”

Jones started a fundraising drive to aid the couple’s children, and she chose to make the tale public in order to raise awareness and encourage people to be vaccinated.

“This is happening in our family right now, and it is a true narrative of what may happen,” Jones added. “I’m not attempting to frighten anybody. I really want people to know that this virus is genuine, and the Delta form is unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

Delta has become the dominant strain of the virus in Texas, one of America’s largest states, and mortality have risen substantially, primarily among the unvaccinated.

Vaccinations, on the other hand, have increased in recent weeks across Texas, which is a positive indicator. Nearly 55 percent of Texans over the age of 12 are now fully vaccinated, and 66 percent have had at least one dose, according to official data.