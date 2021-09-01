In Texas, a six-week abortion ban goes into effect.

After the Supreme Court declined to act on an emergency request to stop the law, which prohibits abortion after six weeks and offers no exceptions for rape or incest, it went into effect on Wednesday.

In May, Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill prohibiting abortion after a fetal heartbeat is found, which is normally around the sixth week of pregnancy.

While similar prohibitions have been approved in a dozen states, they have all been barred from entering into effect by the courts.

The Supreme Court may yet allow rights groups and abortion clinics’ plea to block the so-called “heartbeat bill,” which makes Texas the most difficult state in the country to have an abortion.

On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and other organizations petitioned the Supreme Court for an immediate stay of the law’s implementation.

According to the ACLU, “approximately 85 to 90 percent of people who seek an abortion in Texas are at least six weeks pregnant,” implying that the law will ban nearly all abortions in the state.

The landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade banned other states from enacting limitations on abortion in the early stages of pregnancy.

That decision made abortion legal as long as the fetus is not viable, which normally occurs between the 22nd and 24th weeks of pregnancy.

Texas’ law differs from others in that it permits citizens to enforce the prohibition rather than state agencies such as prosecutors or health departments. Citizens are encouraged to report those who are having abortions in contravention of the law or doctors who perform them.

According to the ACLU, the Texas law “creates a bounty hunting scheme that encourages the general public to file expensive and harassing lawsuits against anyone they suspect has broken the ban.”

“Anyone who successfully sues a health center worker, an abortion practitioner, or anyone who assists someone in obtaining an abortion after six weeks will be awarded with at least $10,000, which will be paid by the person sued,” it stated.

“In Texas, anti-abortion groups have already set up online forms enlisting individuals to sue anyone they believe is breaking the law, as well as encouraging people to send ‘anonymous reports’ on doctors, clinics, and others who break the law,” it stated.

