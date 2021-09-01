In Texas, a new anti-abortion law goes into effect.

Beyond the Supreme Court declined to rule on an emergency appeal to halt it, a Texas law prohibiting abortion after six weeks, when many women are unaware they are pregnant, went into force on Wednesday.

In May, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill prohibiting abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be found, which is normally around the sixth week of pregnancy.

Senate Bill 8, or SB8, has no exceptions for rape or incest and would make Texas the most difficult state in the country to obtain an abortion.

Similar laws have been passed in a dozen Republican-led conservative states, but they have all been barred from going into effect by the courts.

On Monday, the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and other organizations filed an emergency plea with the Supreme Court, requesting that the Texas law be blocked from taking effect.

The court declined to rule by midnight, however it may still accept rights groups and abortion clinics’ plea to suspend the so-called “heartbeat law” in the future.

The refusal of the Supreme Court to intervene, according to Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, has “delivered calamity to women in Texas.”

“This outrageous law is an all-out effort to remove the rights and safeguards of Roe v Wade,” Pelosi said, referring to the 1973 Supreme Court decision that established a woman’s right to an abortion.

Pelosi stated, “Every woman, worldwide, has a constitutional and moral right to basic reproductive health care.”

The bill’s impact, according to the ACLU, will be “immediate and severe.”

The influential civil rights organization stated, “Access to practically all abortion has now been blocked off for millions of individuals.”

It stated, “This abortion restriction is obviously unlawful.” “We’re not going to stop fighting until it’s stopped.”

According to the ACLU, in Texas, “approximately 85 to 90 percent” of women seeking abortions are at least six weeks pregnant.

Roe v Wade has stopped other states from enacting limitations on abortion in the early stages of pregnancy.

That decision authorized abortion as long as the fetus is not viable outside the womb, which normally occurs between the 22nd and 24th weeks of pregnancy.

The law in Texas differs from those in other states in that it permits the public – rather than state authorities such as prosecutors or judges — to file complaints. Brief News from Washington Newsday.