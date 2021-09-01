In Texas, a near-total abortion ban goes into effect, despite the Supreme Court’s silence.

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court failed to respond to an emergency appeal to halt a new law that effectively prohibits most abortions in the southern US state of Texas on Wednesday.

After the statute known as the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” the most stringent abortion legislation in the country, took effect, President Joe Biden swore to safeguard abortion rights.

The bill offers no exceptions for rape or incest and prohibits abortions after six weeks, when many women are unaware they are pregnant.

“This draconian Texas law brazenly breaches the constitutional right to an abortion established by Roe v. Wade and affirmed as precedent for almost half a century,” Biden said, referring to the historic 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized a woman’s right to an abortion.

“It empowers private persons to file lawsuits against anyone they believe has assisted another person in getting an abortion,” stated the Democratic president.

“My administration is dedicated to protecting and defending the constitutional right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago.”

Senate Bill 8, or SB8, was signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, in May and prohibits abortion after a fetal heartbeat is found, which normally occurs in the sixth week of pregnancy.

Similar legislation has passed in a dozen Republican-led conservative states, but it has all been thwarted in the courts.

The ACLU, Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and other organizations filed an emergency plea with the Supreme Court on Monday, requesting that the Texas law be blocked from taking effect.

The court declined to rule by midnight, while it may still approve rights groups and abortion providers’ request to have the Texas law blocked in the future.

Patients were “scared, bewildered, and outraged,” according to Vanessa Rodriguez, senior manager of Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas’ contact center.

Rodriguez stated, “We have to remind them that Texas legislators are taking away their freedom to choose whether or not to terminate a pregnancy.”

Whole Woman’s Health CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller said an abortion clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, had performed abortions until 11:56 p.m. on Tuesday.

She stated, “Our waiting room was packed with patients.”

The refusal of the court to act, according to Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, has “delivered calamity to women in Texas.”

The bill’s impact, according to the ACLU, will be “immediate and severe.”

