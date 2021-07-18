In Tel Aviv, an alleged crime boss was killed in a drive-by shooting, according to reports.

According to authorities, an Arab Israeli male was slain in a drive-by shooting in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

The man, identified as Izzat Hamed by The Times of Israel, was riding a motorcycle across the city when he was pursued by another rider. Before exiting the area, the unnamed assailant allegedly opened fire and struck the victim.

Magen David Adom doctors discovered the victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was resuscitated by first responders, however he was eventually pronounced dead at the spot.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

The gunshot appeared to be a criminal crime rather than a terror-related incident, according to police.

The culprit is still on the loose as of this writing, and authorities have not revealed the motivation for the shooting.

According to media reports, Hamed was the alleged head of a local crime family and was well-known in the Jaffa underground, according to The Times of Israel.

According to the site, the incidence of violent crimes in Arab cities and towns has increased in recent years, purportedly due to organized crime.

According to the survey, Arab Israelis blame police for failing to crack down on criminal groups and for “ignoring” “family feuds, mafia territory conflicts, and violence against women.”

According to The Abraham Initiative, a nonprofit that campaigns against violence in Arab society, 48 Arab citizens had been slain in the country due to violent crime since the beginning of 2021. More over half of the victims were claimed to be under the age of 30.

Another nine people were killed, all of whom were East Jerusalem residents or Palestinians living in Israel at the time of their deaths. According to the organization, nine Arab women have been killed in the community this year.

96 Arab Israelis were killed last year, the biggest annual toll to date.

Despite Arab Israelis accounting for about one-fifth of the country’s population, police reported that more than 90% of shootings in Israel in 2020 occurred in Arab areas, according to the report.

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post stated that Rashed Dawikat, 33, was shot in Jaffa in September 2020, in a similar event. At the hospital where he was brought after the shooting, he was pronounced dead.

He was shot as part of a premeditated assassination, according to police. Dawikat was allegedly involved in the city’s criminal underworld.