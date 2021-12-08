In Tamil Nadu, a chopper carrying India’s military chief, Bipin Rawat, crashes.

A helicopter carrying the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, was involved in an accident in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday.

Three of the nine passengers on board the Indian Air Force helicopter were rescued with critical injuries. A hunt is underway to locate the others.

On the Mi-17V5 chopper, CDS Rawat was traveling with his staff and family.

According to India Today, he had left the Indian Air Force base in Sulur in Coimbatore and was on his way to Wellington in Coonoor when the plane crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur.

According to the Deccan Herald, locals told military soldiers on the scene that two dead were transported to the hospital with 80 percent burns.

Search and rescue efforts are still underway.

An investigation into the events that led to the tragic accident has been requested.