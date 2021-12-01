In Taiwan, an EU lawmaker takes aim at Xi Jinping’s ‘Clowns’ attack.

After European delegates visiting Taiwan were compared to paid “political players,” a Lithuanian politician fired back against Chinese official media criticism this week.

On Monday, lawmakers from Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia met with Taiwan’s top leadership in Taipei as part of a week-long visit to the island. The visit has been met with fierce criticism from China’s Foreign Ministry, which sees it as enhancing the status of Taiwan, a self-governing island claimed by Chinese authorities.

All three Baltic states have formal diplomatic connections with the People’s Republic of China in Beijing, although none of them have formal diplomatic relations with Taipei. The democratic countries claim that universal ideals and a shared antipathy to authoritarianism have brought them together.

Hu Xijin, chief editor of the Chinese Communist Party-owned tabloid The Global Times, seized on Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-tweet wen’s of a photo with the visiting team on Tuesday.

“How much did it cost you to invite these low-ranking European politicians? Taiwan is a poor country “Hu penned an essay. “I’m not sure if these folks would use Tsai’s money to buy some unsalable pineapples from the island,” he said, referring to the Chinese government’s March fruit ban following the discovery of pests. Japan, Taiwan’s close neighbor, was one of the countries that quickly purchased the excess pineapple supplies.

“Xi is sending his clowns to attack us,” Matas Maldeikis, one of ten European MPs, said in a Tuesday emoji response to Hu. “China should be known as the ‘People’s Republic of Comedy,'” says the author. Xi has dispatched his clowns to assault us. China should be known as the “People’s Republic of Comedy.” #PeoplesRepublicOfComedy #UnsaleablePineapples https://t.co/xuFBizv9D9 — Matas Maldeikis (@MatasMaldeikis) is a Lithuanian politician. 30 November 2021 The next day, Maldeikis showed his support for the island by taking a selfie with a pineapple grown on the island. “Lithuanians do not desire Taiwanese pineapples, according to the editor of [The Global Times]. False information! I’m a Lithuanian in Taiwan, and I’m craving a pineapple “he penned

The Baltic delegation arrived on Sunday, shortly after a bipartisan group of US congressmen left Taiwan, over Chinese opposition, to meet with Taiwan's authorities. The European delegation will be among the officials who will travel to the United States.