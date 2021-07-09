In Syria, the US and Russia have found life-saving common ground, but the troop question remains.

Despite falling short of the US and its allies’ desired year-long extension, the US and Russia reached a last-minute agreement that prevented the closure of a humanitarian corridor from Turkey to an insurgent stronghold in Syria housing more than a million civilians for another six months, a decision that aid groups say will save lives.

However, fundamental schisms persist between Washington and Moscow over Syria’s decade-long conflict. These include Russia’s opposition to the United States’ prolonged military presence in Syria, which, like the Bab al-Hawa passage from Turkey to Idlib, is not coordinated by Damascus’ central administration.

Nonetheless, following the United Nations Security Council vote to prolong the assistance channel in northern Syria, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Friday and struck a constructive tone.

In a statement, the White House said, “The leaders praised the cooperative work of their respective teams following the U.S.-Russia Summit, which resulted to the unanimous renewal of cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria today in the UN Security Council.”

“Both sides gave a good appraisal of Russia and the United States’ cooperation of work on this topic, particularly in the UN Security Council,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

In separate press statements, the International Rescue Committee said the move “will save lives” and Amnesty International said it was “important,” but both groups said it “falls short” of the totality of humanitarian needs in this part of Syria.

A Possibility for Collaboration

On a press call on Friday, a senior US administration official encouraged reporters to contact non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to express their dissatisfaction with the decision, emphasizing the urgency with which Biden pursued negotiations leading up to it, including at last month’s summit with Putin in Geneva.

“We’ve been concerned for months about the likelihood, if not near certainty, of a Russian veto of the UN Security Council resolution allowing humanitarian aid to be delivered across the Syrian border from Turkey,” the official said, adding, “and it is our strong sense that only leader-level engagement along the lines that took place at the Geneva summit would have gotten this extension.” This is a condensed version of the information.