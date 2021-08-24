In Syria, drones are now a major threat: the US Air Force shoots down an Iranian drone.

An autonomous drone was shot down by a US-led coalition aircraft in eastern Syria’s Deir al-Zour province on Saturday, months after the US Central Command raised worry over the deployment of armed drones to threaten US soldiers in the region.

“Coalition aircraft successfully engaged and defeated a UAS in the region of Mission Support Site Green Village through air to air engagement,” according to Reuters, citing coalition spokesperson U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto.

While the alliance refused to divulge the kind of aircraft or other specifics, citing security concerns, Aviation Week reported that the UAS was damaged by an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile fired by a US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle.

The F-15E that fired the missile was piloted by Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage, commander of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, according to the report.

Though the Air Force has not revealed the wing’s exact location in the Middle East, Military.com stated that some of its elements are stationed at Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, near the Syrian border in the eastern desert.

This is significant since US Central Command Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie stated in April that the threat of tiny drones is a major concern for coalition forces.

“Those things worry me a lot because our air defense system, Patriots, and other radars are quite good at seeing larger objects, whether they’re ballistic missiles, larger land-attack cruise missiles, or larger drones,” he continued.

“The smaller drone is a concern, and the smaller drone is the future of warfare,” McKenzie added.

The remarks came shortly after a drone dropped TNT explosives near US troops stationed at Erbil International Airport in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. Despite the fact that no one was hurt in the explosion, it was the first known strike of its kind on US personnel in the area.

President Joe Biden authorized airstrikes on three locations near the Iraq-Syria border in June, alleging that they were assisting Iran-backed militants in launching drone and rocket attacks on bases housing US troops in Iraq.

The strikes were carried out by F-15 and F-16 fighter jets using a mix of precision-guided missiles, according to an anonymous defense official. The command and control and logistical hubs for piloting unmanned aerial aircraft were also attacked, according to him.

The US F-16 Fighting Falcons, stationed at Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan Air Base, had also performed operations there.