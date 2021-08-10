In Sweden, a trial for an Iranian ex-official accused of executing people in 1988 has begun.

On Tuesday, a former Iranian jail administrator accused of complicity in the 1988 execution of hundreds of political prisoners appeared in court in Sweden, kicking off a major case that is sure to stir tensions in Iran.

Hamid Noury, 60, arrived in Stockholm District Court dressed in light-colored clothing and flanked by two lawyers, charged of “deliberately taking the lives of a significant number of detainees sympathetic to or affiliated to the People’s Mujahedin” (MEK).

The charges stem from a time when Noury worked as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at Gohardasht prison in Karaj, outside Tehran, between July 30 and August 16, 1988.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the court, carrying photos of the dead and demanding justice for the estimated 5,000 prisoners killed across Iran, allegedly on the orders of supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in retaliation for attacks carried out by the MEK at the end of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

Demonstrators encouraged Swedish and international justice to censure Iran’s newly elected president, Ebrahim Raisi, who has also been accused by rights groups of being involved in extrajudicial killings.

According to Swedish court officials, Tuesday’s lawsuit is the first of its sort against a person accused of the murders.

In April 2022, a verdict in the three-day lawsuit is expected.

A group of 30 people, including justice advocate and former political prisoner Iraj Mesdaghi, brought the claims to the Swedish authorities’ notice.

Mesdaghi set about luring the former prison official to the Nordic country – where he had family – with the prospect of a luxurious vacation after building an evidence dossier of “several thousand pages” on Noury. Noury was apprehended as soon as he set foot on Swedish land.

Sweden’s universal jurisdiction concept means that Swedish courts can try someone for serious crimes like murder or war crimes regardless of where the alleged crimes occurred.

Mesdaghi told AFP, “This is the first time one of the persecutors has been held accountable in another country.”

Noury’s lawyer, Thomas Soderqvist, told AFP that Noury “denies any charge of involvement in the supposed executions of 1988.”

The case is extremely contentious in Iran, as campaigners accuse current government members, most notably incoming President Raisi, of being involved in the deaths.

Amnesty International accused the former head of Iran’s judiciary in 2018 of being a member of a “death commission” behind the secret executions.

Raisi denied any involvement when questioned in 2018 and 2020.