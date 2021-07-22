In Support Of Protesters, The US Imposes Sanctions On The Cuban Regime

New US sanctions on Cuban authorities guilty for the oppression of peaceful protestors were approved by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

This is the first step taken by the White House since Cuba’s crackdown last week. Officials have pressed Biden to take action against Cuba’s administration, which has been detaining protestors and blocking internet access.

In a statement, Biden stated, “I absolutely condemn the mass detentions and bogus trials that are unfairly imprisoning those who dared to speak out in an effort to scare and threaten the Cuban people into silence.”

According to the statement, the White House will cooperate with Latin American partners to “press the dictatorship to release unfairly incarcerated political prisoners, restore internet access, and allow the Cuban people to exercise their fundamental rights.”

They will also re-staff the US embassy in Havana in order to boost diplomatic operations and provide consular services to Cubans.

On July 11, Cuban authorities detained over 500 demonstrators and activists who took to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with their lack of access to basic necessities such as food, medicine, and COVID-19 vaccines.

The administration will impose “hard-hitting penalties on regime officials responsible for the violent crackdown” on the Cuban people, according to Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs.

Chung wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, “Cuban officials responsible for violence, repression, and human rights breaches against peaceful protestors in Cuba must be held accountable.”

According to Chung, the White House will expedite any request for humanitarian or medical goods to be sent to Cubans, and will encourage foreign partners to do the same.