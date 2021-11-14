In Sudan, the head of Al Jazeera TV has been detained, and six people have been killed in protests.

Sudanese security forces have detained Al Jazeera TV’s bureau head in Sudan, the network announced on Sunday, a day after the latest crackdown on anti-coup protestors left at least six people dead.

According to a medics’ union, two teenagers were among those slain.

Five people were killed by gunfire, while one died from “tear gas suffocation,” according to medics, who have reported a total of 21 deaths since the coup nearly three weeks ago.

The army’s power grab on October 25 has stymied the country’s transition to complete civilian administration, generated international censure, and sparked daily protests.

On Sunday, the European Union urged the junta to “return to the rule of law.”