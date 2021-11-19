In Sudan, Norway’s envoy condemns “intolerable” violence.

The envoy of Norway, a key diplomatic actor and big donor in the strife-torn country, condemned the “intolerable” crackdown after the deadliest day of protests since the coup last month.

After at least 15 demonstrators were slain in the capital on Wednesday, ambassador Therese Loken Gheziel told AFP, “I strongly deplore the violence used against defenseless protestors in Khartoum.”

“It is intolerable and illegal to restrict access to hospitals and disrupt patient safety and care,” she said, adding that phone and internet shutdowns are also “not conducive to serious conversation.”

Norway was a part of the so-called Troika, which included the United Kingdom and the United States, and played a significant role in brokering a 2005 peace accord between the Sudanese government and rebels, paving the way for the formation of South Sudan.

Since the October 25 takeover led by Sudan’s senior general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who arrested the civilian leadership, upending a two-year transition to civilian administration, it has been involved in crisis talks.

According to medics, Wednesday’s deaths pushed the total number of people killed in anti-coup protests to 39.

Doctors said bullets were to blame for the majority of the deaths, while police denied using live ammunition and maintained they used “little force” to disperse the protestors.

In conversations with Sudanese military authorities, Norway has “warned against disproportional use of force,” according to Gheziel.

“It’s outrageous that demonstrators exercising their right to free expression are being threatened,” she remarked. “The mandate of the security forces is to safeguard the people.” Burhan, Sudan’s de facto leader since President Omar al-Bashir was deposed in April 2019, claims the military’s intervention was a step “to remedy the transition” to civilian administration, not a coup.

The Norwegian government, on the other hand, “labeled this a military coup,” according to Gheziel. “One of the transition partners, the military partner, has taken a unilateral step.” The coup happened after months of discord between civilians and the military under the now-deposed government.

“We were aware that there were concerns, but we assumed that they could be discussed and resolved by the partners themselves,” Gheziel explained. “We were taken aback because we had such high expectations.” Gheziel and other Troika and EU ambassadors have shuttled between military leaders and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is effectively under house arrest, since the coup.

"What I hear from both sides in all of these conversations is a degree of rage and frustration," she said, adding that both sides had.