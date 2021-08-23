In Sri Lanka, a new law prohibits elephants from being driven when inebriated.

In Sri Lanka, new animal protection rules require all domesticated elephants to have biometric identity cards, and riders are prohibited from driving their elephants when inebriated on the job. These new measures, according to Barron’s, are intended to protect elephant welfare.

According to ABC Australia, Sri Lanka has roughly 200 domesticated elephants. Elephants are owned and used as status symbols by wealthy Sri Lankans and Buddhist monks, while others use them for religious ceremonies, tourism, and logging.

The new laws were published in the State Gazette on Thursday by the State Minister of Wildlife Protection. While some laws apply to all elephant owners in Sri Lanka, others are specific to individuals who possess working elephants.

According to ABC Australia, the new legislation will force all owners to obtain “photo identity cards with a DNA stamp for all animals under their care.” In addition, every six months, all elephants must be examined by a veterinarian, and owners must have at least three acres of ground on which the elephant can wander. For each extra elephant, an additional acre of land must be purchased.

Working elephant owners must also follow a more stringent set of guidelines.

Riders can no longer drink and ride their elephants, according to the new laws.

The notification stated that “the person who owns or has custody of such elephants shall guarantee that the mahout [rider]is not taking any liquor or any dangerous drug while employed.”

Working time for logging elephants is limited to four hours per day, with at least two and a half hours of bathing time per day.

Working is forbidden for pregnant elephants, female elephants with calves under the age of two, elephants in musth, and elephants beyond the age of 60. Elephants are likewise prohibited from being used in films, with the exception of government works.

All individuals are prohibited from igniting crackers or shooting near elephants, maybe to reduce human-elephant conflict. Of course, “traditional gunfire” in solemn religious events is an exception.

Those who do not comply with the new laws risk losing their elephants, and violators might face up to three years in prison.

