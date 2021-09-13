In Spain, rain aids in the fight against a “monster” fire.

Crews battling a “monster” wildfire in Spain that has killed a firefighter and forced around 2,600 people from their homes were given some breathing room by light rain on Monday.

The fire, which officials believe was set deliberately last Wednesday in the southern Malaga province, has been fought by 500 firefighters and 51 water-dropping planes, according to the regional administration.

As firefighters battled the blaze in the Sierra Bermeja mountains on Sunday, they were assisted by 260 troops from the military’s emergency brigade.

As it began to rain, TV images showed older citizens who had been evacuated to Ronda bursting out in cheers.

However, firemen said that rain alone would not be enough to put out the fire.

“The rain will not put out the fire,” said Juan Sanchez, the area fire chief.

“However, in regions where we have it under control, it will help reduce the time it takes to entirely extinguish it.”

The fire, which has so far scorched 8,000 hectares, has been classified as “difficult and extraordinary” by local rescue services (20,000 acres).

Last week, Alejandro Garcia, the region’s deputy fire chief, stated that erratic winds, scorching temperatures, and low humidity levels had contributed to the blaze becoming a “hungry beast.”

As a precaution, authorities evacuated 1,600 residents from six villages on Sunday.

Approximately 1,000 people who had been evacuated from the coastal resort of Estepona when the fire initially broke out were permitted to return home on Monday.

“Controlling it today appears to be an impossible task, but there is a ray of hope,” regional environment minister Carmen Crespo told Ser.

According to the regional government, two firefighters were injured in falls on Sunday, while a 44-year-old firefighter died on Thursday. On Sunday, he was laid to rest.

Parts of Greece, Italy, Turkey, and Algeria have already been destroyed by large fires.