In Spain, a statue depicting a drowning girl has sparked a discussion about sustainability.

From Bilbao, Spain’s River Nervion, blank eyes stare upwards toward the sky, and a young girl appears to be drowning in the water.

The little girl is, in fact, a statue that was just put last week. Ruben Orozco, a Mexican hyperrealist artist, collaborated on the piece alongside Clara Alcantara Davalos.

“Bihar” is the name of the art installation, which means “tomorrow” in Basque. According to Reuters, Orozco developed the sculpture for the BBK Foundation, a philanthropic organization affiliated with the Spanish lender Kutxabank.

According to Orozco, the campaign focuses on “adopting sustainable competitiveness models” for future generations, according to Nius, a Spanish news outlet. He also told this website that the composition isn’t about a specific genre, but rather the future.

“‘Bihar: Choosing Tomorrow’ is a pause exercise, a look at all that is happening, and most importantly, a future reflection on what could happen if we continue to bet on unsustainable models,” Orozco added.

He thinks the art will inspire people to contemplate and recognize that, like the sculpture, there may come a day when “we are not floating.”

“We choose whether to sink or float with every action we make,” Orozco explained.

According to the BBK Foundation, the sculpture is aimed to underscore the importance of decisions made now for future generations.

According to a press statement from the BBK Foundation, “it is a sculpture committed to the expression of a whole generation to come.” “An expression of anticipation for the decisions that will determine whether we live sunk or stick our heads out.”

Each day, the tides uncover and submerge the 264-pound sculpture. “Bihar” is composed of resin and fiberglass, and Orozco used translucent resin instead of paint to create the sculpture. According to the BBK Foundation’s news release, it took just under three months to complete and was erected in a concrete and iron structure.

“At first, it gave me a sensation of concern since more of her face was out of the water, but now she expresses sadness, a lot of melancholy,” Triana Gil told Reuters. “She doesn’t even appear to be concerned; it’s as if she’s allowing herself to drown.”

This is not the case. This is a condensed version of the information.