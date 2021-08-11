In Southern Mexico, an indigenous prosecutor was killed.

The state attorney’s office announced Tuesday that an indigenous Mexican prosecutor was assassinated while investigating violent events tied to the establishment of a vigilante organization in the southern state of Chiapas.

According to the Chiapas prosecutor’s office, Gregorio Perez Gomez was found dead in his automobile on an avenue in San Cristobal de las Casas on Tuesday evening.

According to the report, the indigenous prosecutor “was in charge of investigating the violent events that occurred in the municipality of Pantelho.”

Perez attended a meeting of the federal government and the Chiapas state administration in Pantelho last Friday with a commission of 86 local communities to shed light on the July occurrences.

Armed men attacked Pantelho town hall on July 7 and battled with a rival gang, forcing tens of thousands of people from rural areas to leave.

An ambush wounded several members of the security forces that entered the town to restore order.

Three days later, a vigilante group known as “El Machete” claimed responsibility for the raid, claiming it was carried out to “expel hired murders, drug traffickers, and organized crime.”

“We do not want additional poor peasants (of the Tzeltal and Tzotzil ethnic groups) to die,” the statement read.

Hundreds of Tzotzil and Tzeltal members from the Pantelho settlements elected their provisional municipal officials by show of hands on Monday, as is customary, and decided to keep El Machete in the area.

Since the 1990s, self-defense movements have sprung up across Mexico, primarily in the state of Guerrero in the south.

Despite being technically prohibited, over 50 self-defense groups have established in Mexico to protect the rights of indigenous peoples.