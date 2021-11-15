In southern Afghanistan, the Taliban have launched an operation against the Islamic State.

After a recent spike in brutal attacks, the Taliban said Monday that at least four Islamic State agents and two civilians were killed in a crackdown on the group’s hideouts in southern Afghanistan.

According to Taliban provincial police chief Abdul Ghafar Mohammadi, the operation against Islamic State-Khorasan, the local chapter of the jihadist group, began about midnight on Sunday in at least four districts of Kandahar province and lasted until Monday morning.

“Four Daesh (IS) fighters have been killed and 10 captured so far… one of them detonated a bomb inside a house,” he claimed.

Later, a Taliban spokesperson claimed that three ISIS fighters had been killed.