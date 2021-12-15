In South Sudan, a’mystery disease’ kills 85 people, prompting the WHO to dispatch a task force.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has dispatched a rapid response team to South Sudan after an unknown fast-spreading sickness killed 85 lives.

An “unknown sickness” has killed several people in Fangak, Jonglei State, South Sudan, according to the South Sudan Ministry of Health, according to BBC News.

Flooding struck the area recently, affecting thousands of people.

A WHO fast reaction team of scientists has been dispatched to the region to gather samples from sick persons. Initial samples gathered in the area, according to a local health authority, were negative for cholera.

“We decided to deploy a quick response team to go and undertake a risk assessment and investigation; that is when they will be able to collect samples from the sick persons,” WHO’s Sheila Baya told the BBC.

Due to water, the Fangak area was not accessible by land, and the crew was waiting for a helicopter to return them to the capital, Juba, on Wednesday, according to Baya.

According to local media, the severe floods have accelerated the spread of diseases like Malaria and caused malnutrition in children owing to food shortages, according to Minister of Land, Housing, and Public Utilities Lam Tungwar Kueigwong.

He went on to say that oil from the region’s fields had tainted the water, killing domestic animals.

In one of South Sudan’s biggest floods, about 835,000 people have been affected, with 35,000 people relocated.

People in Jonglei, as well as the two oil-producing states of Unity and Upper Nile in the country’s north, are said to be the worst hit, according to reports.

The situation is “dire,” according to Nicholas Haysom, the chief of the UN peacekeeping force in South Sudan, who visited Bentiu last week, because the floodwaters are not receding and hundreds of thousands of people remain homeless and in desperate need of assistance.

The misery caused by the floods, including food shortages and sicknesses, is placing pressure on health institutions, according to the international charity Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), which operates in the area.

“Malnutrition is a major concern, with severe acute malnutrition levels two times the WHO criteria. Since the floods began, the number of children admitted to our hospital with severe malnutrition has doubled “According to the organization.