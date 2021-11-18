In South Korea, there is silence as students sit for a high-stakes exam.

More than half a million students sat the high-stakes national university admission exam in South Korea on Thursday, with authorities taking exceptional precautions to keep distractions to a minimum.

The nine-hour test, known as “Suneung” in Korea, is important not only for getting into top universities, but also for gaining social standing, rich employment, and even marriage chances.

The huge strain on pupils in South Korea’s ultra-competitive education system has been blamed for the world’s highest rates of teen depression and suicide.

One parent was eager to relieve stress in the run-up to the 2021 exam.

“I simply want to tell my daughter that I’m proud of her for working so hard up to this point,” Koh Min-soon, the mother of a test-taker, told AFP on Wednesday.

Covid-19 has increased the pressure on students, parents, and educational officials since last year.

In the two weeks preceding up to the exam, all classes went online for exam takers, and students and their families were advised to stay at home as much as possible.

According to the education ministry, more than 509,000 kids will take the test this year.

Students will be obliged to wear face masks throughout the exam, which began at 8:40 a.m.

South Korea is one of the leading countries in terms of Covid-19 immunizations, with about 80% of the population having been properly vaccinated, but there has been an increase in cases in the run-up to the exam.

Students who arrived for the test were screened, and those who showed signs of Covid had to take it in a different area.

Despite recently testing positive for the coronavirus, about 70 pupils will take the exam at medical facilities with specially prepared tables and chairs.

The exam’s national importance is reflected in the exceptional precautions taken by South Korean officials to ensure that test takers are not disturbed.

To help reduce traffic and ensure students arrive on time for the exam, government agencies, banks, and the stock market will open an hour later than usual.

During an English listening test, all take-offs and landings at the country’s airports are halted for 35 minutes. All planes in the sky must maintain a minimum altitude of 3,000 meters (10,000 feet).

The exam has caused the rescheduling of 79 flights, 16 of which are international, according to the South Korean transport ministry.

