In South Korea, 2,599 fully vaccinated people contract COVID-19.

Despite being properly vaccinated against COVID-19, more than 2,500 people in South Korea have been diagnosed with the virus, according to health officials.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KCDA), at least 2,599 fully vaccinated persons in South Korea tested positive with COVID-19 as of Aug. 18, according to China’s state-run news outlet Xinhua Net.

The number of breakthrough infections is up from the 2,011 reported last week. The breakthrough cases, however, account for barely 0.03 percent of the country’s 7.4 million people who are completely vaccinated against the virus.

Officials reported that out of the total number of breakthrough cases, 26 were caused by the Alpha variation, one by the Beta version, one by the Gamma variant, and roughly 500 by the extremely contagious Delta form.

On Tuesday, KCDA’s health officials reported 2,899 new cases of four major coronavirus strains. The Delta variant was responsible for 2,874 of the new cases.

According to the Korea Herald, South Korean health authorities have now documented a total of 13,454 Delta cases, which are to blame for a recent surge in COVID-19 infections in Seoul and surrounding areas.

The additional confirmed COVID-19 infections come after South Korea’s health ministry revealed on Sunday that it will receive 7.01 million doses of the Moderna vaccine by September, as part of a plan to vaccinate more than 70% of the country’s population by the end of the month.

According to Yahoo Finance, the health ministry said in a statement that “in response to our request to speed up and increase the vaccination supply, Moderna notified us that it will supply 7.01 million doses by the first week of September.”

On Monday, at least 1.01 million pills were delivered, with another 6 million expected in the coming weeks.

The health ministry also stated in the statement that it is in the process of negotiating a vaccination swap with the Romanian government. The ministry said it will reveal further details about the transaction as soon as it is finished, although it is unknown what COVID-19 vaccine will be included in the swap or how many doses of the vaccines will be included.

50.4 percent of the country’s overall population had received at least one COVID-19 shot as of Saturday. At least 22.5 percent of the population has received a complete vaccination against the virus.