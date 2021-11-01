In South Africa’s local elections, the ANC faces a new setback.

South Africans voted in municipal elections on Monday, which are anticipated to reflect growing anger with the ruling African National Congress, which is grappling with soaring unemployment and a slew of corruption investigations.

Most people may turn against the ANC for the first time since Nelson Mandela’s election ended minority white rule in 1994, according to polls.

Senior members of the ANC, including ex-president Jacob Zuma, are facing a string of corruption investigations, the most recent of which is tied to coronavirus spending, while unemployment has risen to 34.4 percent.

Zuma’s arrest for contempt in July, following his refusal to testify in a corruption inquiry, prompted riots and looting that left at least 354 people dead.

However, daily grievances are at the forefront for many voters. State utilities have been eroded by decades of mismanagement, resulting in water cutbacks and rolling blackouts that disrupted the ANC’s own campaigning.

“Things aren’t looking good,” said Khayelihle Ndlovu, a 38-year-old town planner who voted in downtown Johannesburg.

“I debated whether or not to vote in the morning,” he said. “However, given our current leaders and their lack of integrity, if you vote for them again, they will continue.” In Johannesburg, turnout appeared to be poor, with few lines visible.

In 257 municipalities, only 65 percent of eligible voters bothered to register to vote for local councillors.

Masego Molebatsina, a 19-year-old student, declared that she would not be voting. “It seems like a waste of time to me.” Instead, she took advantage of the voting-related public holiday to receive an anti-Covid shot.

To increase vaccination rates, authorities have set up over 1,000 pop-up clinics near polling stations across the country. They turned out to be busier than voting booths in several instances.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior ANC figures have campaigned around the country, with the president himself making appearances in small communities.

Their focus this week has been on Pretoria, the capital, and Johannesburg, the financial capital, where the ANC lost for the first time in municipal elections in 2016.

That year, the party received just under 54% of the national vote, its lowest ever electoral performance.

After casting his ballot in Soweto, Ramaphosa declared, “We have not realized the hopes of our people.” “We’re going to improve.” Despite the fact that he predicted a “overwhelming victory” for the ANC, pre-election polling suggests the party’s popularity will continue to decline.

Throughout the campaign, Ramaphosa has tried to persuade people that he and his colleagues are “cleaning up the party.”

Officials from the electoral commission indicated voting was going well.