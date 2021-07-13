In South Africa, dozens of people have died as a result of stampedes and looting.

Following former President Jacob Zuma’s conviction, theft and violence have continued in the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, resulting in 32 deaths. As food, appliance, booze, and clothes businesses were plundered, several people died in wild stampedes.

“The events of yesterday brought a great deal of sadness,” said KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday. “In KwaZulu-Natal alone, there have been 26 people who have perished. Many of them perished as a result of getting trampled during a stampede while looting.”

Although local police and 2,500 military soldiers have made a few arrests, the violence continues.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Looting in Johannesburg shopping malls in township regions, such as the Jabulani Mall and the Dobsonville Mall in Soweto, continued on Tuesday. In KwaZulu-Natal, there were reportedly reports of continuous looting in centers.

Last week, protests over Zuma’s detention began in KwaZulu-Natal, where he began serving a 15-month term for contempt of court. He was found guilty of violating a court order to testify before a state-backed investigation into charges of corruption from 2009 to 2018.

According to witnesses, occasional pro-Zuma violence turned into a wave of criminal thievery in poor, township regions of the two provinces. The lawlessness has not yet spread to the rest of South Africa’s nine provinces.

On Monday, Zuma’s attempt to have his conviction revoked was heard by the country’s highest court, the Constitutional Court. Zuma’s lawyer argued that the Supreme Court made mistakes in condemning Zuma to prison. The court judges said they will analyze the arguments and announce their verdict at a later date after 10 hours of testimony on Monday.