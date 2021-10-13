In Singapore, a man will be sentenced to prison for cannabis trafficking.

A man was condemned to death in Singapore for trafficking one kilogram of cannabis from Malaysia, despite the country’s zero-tolerance policy on illegal drugs.

According to Vice, Omar Yacob Bamadhaj, 41, was arrested in 2018 during a routine border checkpoint encounter when officers discovered three bundles of cannabis in his vehicle.

He was eventually found guilty and sentenced to death by hanging in February. His appeal against his conviction was denied by the highest court this week.

According to Vice, Singapore has executed hundreds of individuals, including foreign citizens, for narcotics charges in recent decades.

According to The Washington Newsday, a guy in Singapore was sentenced to death by Zoom owing to COVID-19 regulations in May. He was charged with heroin trafficking.

Prosecutors said that Bamhadhaj pre-ordered and picked up cannabis bundles near a mosque in Malaysia, but his defenders denied this. According to Vice, they said there was a reasonable uncertainty regarding whether the drugs were intentionally brought.

Bamadhaj alleged that the pills were inserted in his suitcase without his knowledge by Malaysian acquaintances.

According to Vice, “Singapore’s strong reliance on draconian laws and policies have not only failed to fight the use and availability of drugs, but they also provide zero effective protection against drug-related harm and instead facilitate a plethora of human rights breaches.”

Bamhadhaj claimed he was forced into confessing to the murder after officials threatened to hang both him and his father if he refused. When the drugs were discovered, his father was in the car with him, but he was not charged.

According to The Economist in 2015, 32 countries utilize the death sentence as a penalty for drug smuggling. According to Amnesty International, at least 30 executions for drug-related charges are expected in China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia in 2020.

According to the Pew Research Center, the United States executed 17 individuals in 2020, the fewest since 1991. While the controversy over whether the death penalty should be used at all remains, many jurisdictions have outlawed its usage. Attorney General Merrick Garland put a stop on federal executions after the presidential election in July. This is a condensed version of the information.