In Singapore, a British citizen was sentenced to prison for failing to wear a mask.

Officials confirmed Thursday that a British man was sentenced to six weeks in prison in Singapore for not wearing a mask and pestering police.

The city-state, which has seen comparably moderate Covid-19 outbreaks, has taken a hard action against persons who infringe virus restrictions, with numerous cases of foreigners being punished.

Benjamin Glynn was detained after video of him riding a train without a mask went viral in May.

After harassing officers sent to arrest him, the 40-year-old refused to wear a face-covering at a court appearance last month.

According to reports, Glynn went on a rant in court, calling the proceedings “preposterous” and “disgusting,” and claiming that masks were ineffective in stopping Covid-19 distribution.

The judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation as a result, but Glynn was pronounced fit enough to complete the case.

He was found guilty on Wednesday of violating Covid-19 guidelines, acting inappropriately toward police, and producing a public disturbance.

On Thursday, a court official confirmed the sentence to AFP, saying it was backdated to July 19, when Glynn was originally remanded.

According to the Straits Times, Glynn was released from prison on Wednesday and will be deported after serving two-thirds of his sentence on remand.

In Singapore, convicts can be released after completing two-thirds of their sentence if they behave well.

Since January 2017, Glynn had worked for a Singapore branch of a British recruitment firm, according to reports.

He was detained just weeks before he was scheduled to return to the United Kingdom for a new job.

Nine Britons were barred from working in Singapore in May after violating coronavirus laws while partying in Santa hats on a yacht.

Four British males were similarly barred in June of last year after embarking on a pub crawl in violation of the curfews.