In several African countries, just 2% or less of the population has had Covid injections, according to the WHO.

In half of Africa’s countries, only two percent of the population has been properly vaccinated against coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

The World Health Assembly, the world’s highest health policy-making organization, established a global goal of vaccinating 10% of the world’s population by September 30, and fifteen of the continent’s 54 countries had met it.

“The current results show moderate advances, but there is still a long way to go to accomplish the WHO aim of fully vaccinating 40% of the population by the end of the year,” said Richard Mihigo, WHO’s Africa vaccine coordinator.

Vaccine shipments have increased, but “obscure distribution arrangements are still the number one nuisance that holds Africa back,” according to Mihigo.

In September, a total of 23 million vaccine doses arrived in Africa, a 10-fold increase over June.

The majority of African countries that have met or exceeded the 10% target have small populations.

According to WHO data, the islands of Mauritius and the Seychelles have successfully vaccinated over 60% of their people.

In Morocco, 48 percent of the population has gotten two Covid-19 vaccinations, while the figures in Tunisia, Comoros, and Cape Verde are all above 20 percent.

“All of these countries have had adequate vaccine supplies, and many have been able to obtain doses from other sources in addition to those given through the global Covax facility,” according to the WHO.

In the week ending September 26, the number of Covid-19 cases in Africa fell by 35% to little over 74,000.

During the same time period, nearly 1,800 deaths were reported in 34 African countries.

“Despite the declining case numbers, we must all remain vigilant and continue to follow the proven public health and safety measures that we know save lives, such as wearing a mask, washing our hands regularly, and maintaining physical distance, especially while vaccination rates remain low,” Mihigo said at a virtual press conference.