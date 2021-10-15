In September, US retail sales rose unexpectedly by 0.7 percent.

The government said Friday that US consumers increased their spending in September, with retail sales up by a surprising 0.7 percent, boosted by broad gains that went beyond gasoline and automobiles.

For the second month in a row, the growth, which brought the monthly sales total to $625.4 billion, confounded economists’ expectations of a modest fall. The Commerce Department also corrected the August gain to 0.9 percent, which was higher than first reported.

According to the study, demand for goods has increased as widespread vaccinations have allowed businesses to reopen following the Covid-19 shutdowns, and total sales have increased by 13.9 percent since September 2020.

However, supply bottlenecks have resulted in price hikes and shortages, particularly for semiconductors, which has slowed auto production.

Oil prices have risen beyond $80 a barrel in recent weeks, and fuel station sales increased 1.8 percent in August and are 38.2 percent higher than a year ago, according to the study.

In addition, auto sales increased 0.6 percent in August, rebounding from a surprising drop in August, and are now up 7.5 percent over the same month in 2020.

Even without vehicles and petrol, retail sales rose 0.7 percent in the month, with strong improvements in clothing, food and beverages, and sporting goods, as well as online merchants, according to the report.

RSM economist Joseph Brusuelas tweeted, “US household is rock stable and is the backbone of American economic prosperity.”

However, supply chain concerns are still evident in the data, as the Empire manufacturing index of the New York Federal Reserve fell 14.5 points to 19.8 in October, with delivery times at record highs and costs around record highs.

The future outlook score, on the other hand, climbed four points to 52.0, according to the research.

“The fundamental present difficulty in manufacturing is supply, not demand,” according to Oxford Economics’ Oren Klachkin.

“There is no easy resolution to the various, simultaneous concerns that are currently constraining growth,” he said.