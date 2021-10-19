In September, US homebuilding slowed due to a drop in apartment construction.

According to US government data released Tuesday, new home construction declined in September due to a steep reduction in apartment construction.

The Commerce Department stated that housing projects begun in September declined 1.6 percent from August to an annual rate of 1.55 million units, seasonally adjusted.

However, although single-family home starts remained constant last month, multi-family unit starts fell 5.5 percent, according to the study.

Low mortgage rates contributed to a boom in home sales during the Covid-19 epidemic, but sales have slowed since then as home prices have risen.

Despite this, the housing sector is experiencing a shortage of homes due to a lack of building supplies and employees.

“Strong demand, limited inventory, and buoyant homebuilder attitude could keep new home development at its present pace in the fourth quarter,” according to Oxford Economics’ Nancy Vanden Houten.

However, she warned that “supply chain bottlenecks and difficulty locating skilled staff will continue to restrict the pace of activity.”

Despite the recent decline, home starts are still 7.4% higher than September 2020, according to the data, while apartment development is 38.2% higher.

The results varied dramatically by location, with a double-digit decline in the Northeast and a double-digit increase in the West.

Permits for new home construction, a volatile indication of future construction, plummeted 7.7% to 1.6 million last month, with a 21% drop in the multifamily sector.

hs/dw