In September, US factories overcame supply snarls once more to expand.

Manufacturing in the United States expanded in September, despite supply bottlenecks and delays, according to an industry survey released Friday.

Last month, the Institute for Supply Management stated that its manufacturing index was 61.1 percent, higher than analysts had predicted and the 16th month in a row above the 50-percent threshold signaling expansion.

Employment increased by 1.2 percentage points to 50.2 percent, while new orders were unchanged at 66.7 percent, production declined to 59.4 percent, and supplier deliveries slowed.

Despite continued enormous difficulties and ever-growing demand, manufacturing did strongly for the 16th month in a row, with demand, consumption, and inputs all increasing month over month, according to survey chair Timothy Fiore.

“Record-long raw material lead times, persistent shortages of crucial resources, rising commodity costs, and challenges in delivering products,” he said, adding that the survey received three positive responses for every cautious one, showing hope.

“As we approach the fourth quarter, customer demand continues to climb, and overall growth has been excellent for the year. “Supply chain worries are spreading beyond electronics and chips to almost all other commodities,” according to a company that sells electrical equipment, appliances, and components.

With the exception of wood products, which saw activity decline last month, all manufacturing sectors reported growth last month.

In a report, Oxford Economics’ Oren Klachkin cautioned that “the expansion’s finest days are behind it” and that “supply chain headwinds look likely to drag on growth well into next year.”

“A massive backlog of orders, fueled by strong demand, inventory restocking, and higher international demand, will keep manufacturing humming far beyond 2022,” he continued.

Due to component shortages, prices increased by nearly two percentage points to 81.2 percent.