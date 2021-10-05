In September, the US Service Sector battles supply snarls and Delta.

According to an industry poll released Tuesday, the US service sector rose just slightly in September as businesses grappled with supply concerns and the Delta variety of Covid-19.

Last month, the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) services index was at 61.9 percent, slightly higher than projections but little changed from August’s reading of 61.7 percent.

The index was above the 50% mark, suggesting growth, as were significant indices like employment, which was at 53%, albeit 0.7 percentage point lower than the previous month.

New orders increased marginally to 63.5 percent, while business activity increased by more than two percentage points to 62.3 percent.

Order backlogs, on the other hand, increased by 0.6 percentage point to 61.9 percent, while prices increased by 2.1 percentage points to 77.5 percent, owing to inflation fears.

A public administration firm informed the study that “we continue to see increased expenses for both supply and service inputs,” even if “lead times have lessened even though they remain greater than they were before the outbreak.”

This company adds, “The implications of these pricing hikes have the potential to considerably damage our operations through the end of the year, especially if seasonal trends prove exceptionally robust.”

After being pummeled by the pandemic in 2020, the service sector is starting to recover, but Oxford Economics’ Oren Klachkin cautioned that shortages of labor and supplies, as well as inflation, will prevent it from reaching its full potential.

In an analysis, he stated, “These obstacles aren’t likely to recede in the very near future,” possibly not until the middle of next year.

“Strong demand and reduced Covid apprehension will keep services rising, but the supply side’s restricted ability to fulfill demand will limit the expansion.”

Last month, the coronavirus was a source of concern, with one wholesale trade company claiming that “inconsistent Covid-19 limits across the country are causing unstable business conditions that are concerning.”

cs/dw