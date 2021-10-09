In September, the Delta Wave threw a wrench into the US job market.

Last month, the US economy was expected to add hundreds of thousands of jobs, but only 194,000 were added as the Delta form of Covid-19 prevented President Joe Biden the surging labor market he was counting on — at least for now.

In the Labor Department’s September employment report, which at best delivered a mixed judgement on the status of the world’s largest economy, schools dropped jobs and the pubs and restaurants that have become a barometer of the virus’s threat to business added barely any positions.

Nonetheless, it demonstrated that the US has come a long way since the devastating weeks last year when Covid-19 caused tens of millions of people to lose their jobs; the unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent, which was lower than expected, and job gains for the previous two months were revised upwards.

Biden has been counting on an economic rebound to boost support for his presidency-defining spending bills while also fending off Republican attempts to use the country’s debt ceiling to force him to back down, and the new data highlights how the virus’s fast-spreading variant could complicate those plans.

“The jobs numbers are worse than we’d like, but better than they appear,” said Jason Furman, an economics professor at Harvard University who previously worked in Democratic former President Barack Obama’s White House.

The statistics is likely enough for the Federal Reserve to begin halting its large purchases of bonds and securities aimed to support the country through the pandemic, as they hinted at doing later this year.

“With the debt ceiling shenanigans put back until December 3,” Lydia Boussour of Oxford Economics stated, “the road seems free for an announcement at the Fed’s policy committee meeting in November.”

The monthly jobs numbers have evolved into progress reports for the United States’ recovery after losing more than 20 million jobs in Covid-19, and the September report revealed that the economy has returned 17.4 million jobs from the downturn’s bottom in September 2020.

However, five million jobs remained unfilled, with monthly job growth averaging 561,000 and changing dramatically this year.

In July, the economy added over 1.1 million jobs, which was revised upwards. But that was before the Delta disaster, which reduced job growth to 366,000 in August, though that figure was raised upward in Friday’s report.

In September, industries that bore the brunt of the pandemic suffered, with food and beverage establishments adding only a few new jobs.