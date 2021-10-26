In September, new home sales in the United States increased by 14%, according to the government.

According to the Commerce Department, new house sales achieved an annual rate of 800,000 in September, greatly above August’s pace. Supply is growing scarcer, and prices are rising.

Because of the virus’s dislocations and the Federal Reserve’s zero-rate policy, the US real estate market has exploded since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak.

As high prices and supply shortages take their toll, the market is expected to lose some of its vigor. Despite the better-than-expected September figures, Oxford Economics’ Nancy Vanden Houten projected that the dynamic will eventually play out as the year progressed.

In an analysis, she stated, “We expect new house sales to trend essentially sideways during the rest of 2021 as robust demand and low mortgage rates are tempered by high prices and construction backlogs.”

Last month, the supply of homes fell to 5.7 months at the current sales rate, down 12.3% from August and reversing recent advances as builders rushed to keep up with demand.

As a result, the median sales price increased to $408,800, a new all-time record.

The Northeast saw the biggest increase in sales, up 32.3 percent, while the South saw a 17.5 percent increase. The West had a more modest 8.2 percent increase, while the Midwest witnessed a 1.5 percent drop in sales.