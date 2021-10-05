In scenes reminiscent of a Quidditch match, strong winds toss dozens of tents into the sky.

Hundreds of tents were blown into the sky and flung around like kites by strong winds, with the scene being compared to everything from graduation hats to a Quidditch match.

Camper Genshiro posted a film of the mind-blowing footage, as well as other stormy moments, on his TikTok account, @yaseigenshiro.

Genshiro is thought to have been camping in China’s Wugong mountains, which are noted for their high wind speeds.

“Dear the f****** wind,” the adventurer captioned the video on Sunday. “There goes my tent,” says the narrator.

It depicts more than 30 tents twirling in the air after the elements hurl them into the sky. The campers scattered across the slope, peering up in disbelief, as the portable houses ethereally circle above them.

People said the image reminded them of movies while making jokes about nature in the video, which has roughly 850,000 views since it was shared and can be watched here.

“Wow, what a strange setting for a graduation,” Kled82 confessed.

“Just another day in the quidditch world cup,” Baristacat said.

Curlsoncurlsoncurls agreed, writing, “Harry Potter quidditch cup vibes.”

“And this is why muggles aren’t meant to dabble with magic,” Succulentdandelion added.

The trio is referring to the Harry Potter films, in which characters ride around a virtual arena on broomsticks, playing the popular sport of Quidditch.

“First 2 seconds I was like wow, those kites are going to get tangled,” Chickenwithattitude wrote.

“You should seek refuge as soon as possible,” Lambdasaurus quipped, “tents only circle like that when they’ve spotted prey.”

“Behold the majestic wild tent in its native surroundings, it hovers between thermal vents to preserve energy as it surveys the area below,” Solairesunknight stated.

Some of the responses were more serious, such as Rainishamy’s: “Did they have air mattresses in there?” Suitcases? Do you have sleeping bags? Pillows? “Who leaves their tent empty?” says the narrator.

“Tent stakes will not retain the tent on the ground in heavy wind areas,” Wifemademegetthis recommended (too weak). This is why I put big rocks in the corners.”

Genshiro had previously published videos of their tents being pummeled by the elements before the popular video.

"Can you tell me about your most memorable camping experience?"